Looking Back, Listening Forward: Susan Stamberg & Leila Fadel

NPR’s Susan Stamberg, the first female host of an NPR news program, and Leila Fadel, the newest national appointment in a continuing line of rising NPR talent, will talk with Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe.

Journalism has changed dramatically over the last 50 years and yet, there are important changes still ahead. Together Susan and Leila will share their unique experiences in journalism over the course of their careers, what they see now in the industry and their hope for the future. Susan and Leila will also answers questions submitted by the audience in advance.

This event is part of IPR’s celebration of 100 years of broadcast licensure in Iowa

Susan Stamberg is a nationally renowned broadcast journalist and the first woman to anchor a national nightly news program. Stamberg has won every major award in broadcasting. She has been inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame and the Radio Hall of Fame. An NPR “founding mother,” Stamberg has been on staff since the network began in 1971.

Beginning in 1972, Stamberg served as co-host of NPR’s award-winning newsmagazine All Things Considered for 14 years. She then hosted Weekend Edition Sunday, and now reports on cultural issues for Morning Edition and Weekend Edition Saturday.

Prior to joining NPR, she served as producer, program director, and general manager of NPR Member Station WAMU-FM/Washington, DC. Stamberg is the author of two books, and co-editor of a third. Talk: NPR’s Susan Stamberg Considers All Things, chronicles her two decades with NPR. Her first book, Every Night at Five: Susan Stamberg’s All Things Considered Book, was published in 1982 by Pantheon. Stamberg also co-edited The Wedding Cake in the Middle of the Road, published in 1992 by W. W. Norton. That collection grew out of a series of stories Stamberg commissioned for Weekend Edition Sunday.

In addition to her Hall of Fame inductions, other recognitions include the Armstrong and duPont Awards, the Edward R. Murrow Award from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, The Ohio State University’s Golden Anniversary Director’s Award, and the Distinguished Broadcaster Award from the American Women in Radio and Television.

One of the most popular broadcasters in public radio, Stamberg is well known for her conversational style, intelligence, and knack for finding an interesting story.

Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR’s morning news podcast Up First.

As a national correspondent, Fadel consistently reported on the fault lines of this divided nation. She flew to Minneapolis in the midst of the pandemic as the city erupted in grief and anger over the killing of George Floyd. She’s reported on policing and race, on American Muslim communities and on the jarring inequities the coronavirus laid bare in the healthcare system. Her “Muslims in America: A New Generation” series, in collaboration with National Geographic, won the prestigious Goldziher Prize in 2019.

Previously, she was NPR’s international correspondent based in Cairo and covered the wave of revolts in the Middle East and their aftermaths in Libya, Tunisia, Egypt, and beyond. Her stories brought listeners to the heart of a state-ordered massacre of pro-Muslim Brotherhood protesters in Cairo in 2013 when police shot into crowds of people to clear them and killed between 1,000 and 2,000 people. She told the tales of a coup in Egypt and what it is like for a country to go through a military overthrow of an elected government. She covered the fall of Mosul to ISIS in 2014 and documented the harrowing tales of the Yazidi women who were kidnapped and enslaved by the group. Her coverage also included stories of human smugglers in Egypt and the Syrian families desperate and willing to pay to risk their lives and cross a turbulent ocean for Europe.

Before joining NPR, Fadel covered the Middle East for The Washington Post as the Cairo Bureau Chief. Fadel is a Lebanese-American journalist who speaks conversational Arabic and was raised in Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.