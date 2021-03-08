Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
MACFEST2021: Muslim Women Converts: Celebration and Challenges
Mideast Streets
International Women’s Day
Muslims
conversion
Islam

MACFEST2021: Muslim Women Converts: Celebration and Challenges

The Media Line Staff
03/08/2021

Thu, 11 Mar 2021, 5 to 6:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Celebrate International Women’s Week with wonderful Muslim women.

Join us for an exciting panel with five women who converted to Islam from different backgrounds, countries and for different reasons.

Find out how their lives were completely transformed in a positive way by their conversion. Discover their stories and the challenges they had to face.

Panel discussion is followed by Q&A from the audience.

Panelists:

  • Yvonne Ridley, ( British), author, and freelance columnist
  • Sherifa Tamsin Madgwick, ( American/Emirati), Cultural Public Speaker & Events Cultural Consultant, Dubai
  • Amna Jameel (Polish), a puppeteer
  • Sara Adio ( British), Muslim Heritage Researcher, Managing Director
  • Moderator: Safiya Florence Ascoli-Ball, (French British), Freelance Translator and Editor & Pilates Instructor

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
