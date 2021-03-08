MACFEST2021: Muslim Women Converts: Celebration and Challenges

Thu, 11 Mar 2021, 5 to 6:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Celebrate International Women’s Week with wonderful Muslim women.

Join us for an exciting panel with five women who converted to Islam from different backgrounds, countries and for different reasons.

Find out how their lives were completely transformed in a positive way by their conversion. Discover their stories and the challenges they had to face.

Panel discussion is followed by Q&A from the audience.

Panelists: