MACFESTUK2021: Celebrating Multilingual Poetry & Mushaira Performance

Sat, 20 Feb 2021, 2 to 4 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

A feast of poetry from diverse sources and a Mushaira poetry recital

About this Event

Join us for an exciting literary afternoon!

We offer you a literary feast: poetry and performances with local, national and international Muslim poets of Arabic, Bengali, Kashmiri, Pakistani, and Uighur ( East Turkestan) heritage. They will read, recite, perform and even sing their poems in their native language and in English.

Multilingual poetry with Firoza Hussain and the Bengali Anamika women group, Aziz Isa Elkun from the Uighur community, London, and Hanane EL Hadioue from the Manchester Arab speaking Moroccan community.

This will be followed by a lively Circle of Literary Friends’ (North West) Mushaira performance, which is widely regarded as an exciting forum of free self-expression and enjoyment.

There will be recitation in Punjabi, Pushto and Urdu languages by Greater Manchester poets: with Dr Shehnaz Somjee, Adnan Riaz, and Walidullah Shah.

Our international guest, Fozia Aslam, a famous poet from Azad Kashmir, will present her poetry in the Kashmiri language, live from her home city of Bagh.

Welcome by Fiona Fulton, neighbourhood engagement and delivery officer. Longsight Library, Manchester.

Introduced by Mohammed Anwar, poet and chair of Circle of Literary Friends.

Moderated by: Robina Khan, poet and Radio broadcaster.

Chief guest: Becky Swain, director of Manchester Poetry Library at Manchester Metropolitan University.