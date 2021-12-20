MAES Michael Tunnicliffe: Late Roman Egypt

Mon, 10 Jan 2022 19:30 - 21:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£5) here.

MAES January online meeting with MAES members Michael Tunnicliffe exploring Egypt from Marcus Aurelius to the Empire Divided. All welcome.

Michael Tunnicliffe: Late Roman Egypt: From Marcus Aurelius to the Empire Divided

Egypt became part of the Roman Empire from the death of Cleopatra in 30 BC. Two hundred years later, Egypt was a significantly different country under Roman rule, but more change was to follow with the growth of Christianity and its adoption by the Roman Emperors in the 4th century. This lecture will explore Late Roman Egypt, from the reign of Marcus Aurelius to 395 when the mighty Roman Empire split into two separate parts.

Michael Tunnicliffe is a freelance lecturer for a number of Adult Education providers in the North West of England. He studied Theology at Birmingham and Cambridge and completed the University of Manchester’s Certificate in Egyptology. He has a particular interest in the intersection of Egyptology and biblical religion.

