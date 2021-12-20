This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

MAES Michael Tunnicliffe: Late Roman Egypt
MAES Michael Tunnicliffe: Late Roman Egypt

The Media Line Staff
12/20/2021

Mon, 10 Jan 2022 19:30 - 21:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£5) here.

MAES January online meeting with MAES members Michael Tunnicliffe exploring Egypt from Marcus Aurelius to the Empire Divided. All welcome.

About this event

Michael Tunnicliffe: Late Roman Egypt: From Marcus Aurelius to the Empire Divided

Egypt became part of the Roman Empire from the death of Cleopatra in 30 BC. Two hundred years later, Egypt was a significantly different country under Roman rule, but more change was to follow with the growth of Christianity and its adoption by the Roman Emperors in the 4th century. This lecture will explore Late Roman Egypt, from the reign of Marcus Aurelius to 395 when the mighty Roman Empire split into two separate parts.

Michael Tunnicliffe is a freelance lecturer for a number of Adult Education providers in the North West of England. He studied Theology at Birmingham and Cambridge and completed the University of Manchester’s Certificate in Egyptology. He has a particular interest in the intersection of Egyptology and biblical religion.

The Manchester Ancient Egypt Society welcomes everyone with an interest in ancient Egyptian history. The oldest and largest Egyptology society in the UK, we organise an annual programme of lectures from visiting Egyptology professionals, as well as conferences, study days and regular trips to Egyptology collections in the UK and further afield. You can find out more about our activities on our website, meet some of our members, download the latest lecture programme and get details about how to join us. www.maesweb.org.uk

