The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
MAES Myriam Seco Alvarez: Thutmose III Temple of Millions of Years
Mideast Streets
Egyptology

MAES Myriam Seco Alvarez: Thutmose III Temple of Millions of Years

The Media Line Staff
04/06/2022

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 19:30 - 21:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£5) here.

MAES April online meeting with Myriam Seco Alvarez revealing latest discoveries at the mortuary temple of Thutmose III

About this event

Myriam Seco Alvarez: Recent Discoveries at the Thutmose III Temple of Millions of Years

The site of the Temple of Millions of Years of Thutmosis III has allowed the recovery of numerous materials from different periods of the history of pharaonic Egypt.

In recent years there have been interesting discoveries at the administrative building located at the southern part of the temple and there have been done attractive advances at the sanctuary area. Likewise, further information has been achieved of simple burials from the end of the First Intermediate Period, some of them intact, and looted noble tombs from the Third Intermediate Period and Saite times. One of the latter contained desecrated mummies that had been reburied with shrouds and amulets.

Myriam is Associate Lecturer of the Department of Prehistory and Archaeology at the University of Seville, and is the Director of the Project for the Excavation and Restoration of the Temple of Millions of Years of Tuthmosis III in Luxor. She has participated in important excavation projects, including a Phoenician shipwreck off the coast of Tyre (Lebanon); the Bent Pyramid and the Seneferu Valley Temple, and as director of the underwater archaeological survey on the Red Sea coast. In 2019 she received the City of Seville Medal for her teaching, educational and research work.

The Manchester Ancient Egypt Society welcomes everyone with an interest in ancient Egyptian history. The oldest and largest Egyptology society in the UK, we organise an annual programme of lectures from visiting Egyptology professionals, as well as conferences, study days and regular trips to Egyptology collections in the UK and further afield. You can find out more about our activities on our website, meet some of our members, download the latest lecture programme and get details about how to join us. www.maesweb.org.uk

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.