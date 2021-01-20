This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Magical Morocco: Glimpses of Architecture
Mideast Streets
Architecture
Morocco

Magical Morocco: Glimpses of Architecture

The Media Line Staff
01/20/2021

Thu, Jan 21, 2021, 7 to 8 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Morocco is home to numerous examples of Islamic, colonial and modern vernacular architecture. From mosques, to madrasas, kasbahs and riads this talk will take you on a journey through Marrakesh, Fez and Casablanca looking at some iconic projects and will examine the intricate geometric patterns that are interwoven through residential spaces, courtyards and gardens.

Architect Shermeen Beg has practiced architecture in the United States, Pakistan and Italy. For the past five years, Shermeen Beg has been a regular instructor at the LIFE Institute at Ryerson University and has been a guest speaker at the Elspeth Hayworth Centre and the Aga Khan Museum.

This program will be hosted on Zoom. Confirmed VPL members will be emailed the Zoom link on the day of the program.

Online

January 21, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

The personal information collected from you on this form will only be used for the purpose of Vaughan Public Libraries’ program and/or event registration. Your personal information will not be shared with outside organizations, except as indicated in the Privacy Statement.

