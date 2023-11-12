Donate
contemporary furniture design
Design
interiors
Student Docent Program

Masterpieces of Furniture Design – Guided Tour by Interior Design Students

The Media Line Staff
11/12/2023

Register here

Location: M7
Abdullah Bin Thani Street Doha, Doha Municipality • Qatar

Description: Masterpieces of Furniture Design – Guided tour by Interior Design Students

By the M7 Programs Team

Date and time: Sat., Nov. 25 – 5pm • Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Fee: FREE
About: Join our guided tours where talented interior design students collaborate with expert tour guides to offer a unique perspective on Furniture Design. Immerse yourself in the world of design and craftsmanship as you gain a unique insight from the next generation of design experts.
Are you passionate about design and eager to explore the Masterpieces of Furniture Design? Look no further! Our Masterpieces of Furniture Design Exhibition Guided Tours, presented as a part of M7 Programs collaboration with VCU-Q offers you an exclusive opportunity to delve into the captivating realm of interior aesthetics and innovation.
Our exhibition features a carefully curated selection of exquisite furniture pieces from renowned designers. Discover the fusion of form and function that defines contemporary furniture design.
Our tours are facilitated by a dynamic duo—a professional tour guide with a wealth of knowledge and an interior design student from our Student Docent Program. Together, they provide a unique perspective on the exhibits.

