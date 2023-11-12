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Medical Startup Story Nights – Saturday nights

Medical Startup Story Nights – Saturday nights

The Media Line Staff
11/12/2023

Saturday, November 25 · 8:30 - 10pm • Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Location: Mauhoob Cafe
Touraif Riyadh, Riyadh Province 12486 Saudi Arabia

Description: Medical Startup Story Nights • Saturday nights

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We want to hear your story, whether you are a healthcare startup founder, working in the industry or have interest in it.
By Dr. Mujtaba Keen, Medical Doctor, Coder, Designer and Entrepreneur
Share your stories, problems and ideas about start-ups in the medical field to get feedback and connect with like-minded individuals.
Note that this is a startup stories sharing night, and not pitch night or business promoting; there will be time for that at the end.
Date and time: Sat., Nov. 25 · 8:30 – 10pm (and every Saturday night till January; check website link for confirmation)
Fee: FREE

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