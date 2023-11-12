Saturday, November 25 · 8:30 - 10pm • Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Location: Mauhoob Cafe

Touraif Riyadh, Riyadh Province 12486 Saudi Arabia

Description: Medical Startup Story Nights • Saturday nights

We want to hear your story, whether you are a healthcare startup founder, working in the industry or have interest in it.

By Dr. Mujtaba Keen, Medical Doctor, Coder, Designer and Entrepreneur

Share your stories, problems and ideas about start-ups in the medical field to get feedback and connect with like-minded individuals.

Note that this is a startup stories sharing night, and not pitch night or business promoting; there will be time for that at the end.

Date and time: Sat., Nov. 25 · 8:30 – 10pm (and every Saturday night till January; check website link for confirmation)

Fee: FREE