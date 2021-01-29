This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Medicine in the Middle East: A Forgotten Heritage, Shared Between East & West
Mideast Streets
Medicine
Middle East

Medicine in the Middle East: A Forgotten Heritage, Shared Between East & West

The Media Line Staff
01/29/2021

Sat, 30 Jan 2021, 1 to 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Dr Peter Pormann takes you on a Journey about Medicine in the Islamic world and how it unfolded against the background of the Greek legacy as a new polity emerged.

Arabic became the language of scientific and medical discourse from the river Guadalquivir in Spain, to the Ganges. Although this heritage is often forgotten today, it formed an integral part – not just of the Eastern – but also the Western medical tradition. It was also highly innovative, partly because it forged a medical tradition that went beyond country and creed.

Peter Pormann, Professor of Classics and Graeco-Arabic studies, University of Manchester.

Moderated by: Dr Savas Konur, Foundation For Science, Technology And Civilisation UK.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.