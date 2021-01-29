Medicine in the Middle East: A Forgotten Heritage, Shared Between East & West

Sat, 30 Jan 2021, 1 to 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Dr Peter Pormann takes you on a Journey about Medicine in the Islamic world and how it unfolded against the background of the Greek legacy as a new polity emerged.

Arabic became the language of scientific and medical discourse from the river Guadalquivir in Spain, to the Ganges. Although this heritage is often forgotten today, it formed an integral part – not just of the Eastern – but also the Western medical tradition. It was also highly innovative, partly because it forged a medical tradition that went beyond country and creed.

Peter Pormann, Professor of Classics and Graeco-Arabic studies, University of Manchester.

Moderated by: Dr Savas Konur, Foundation For Science, Technology And Civilisation UK.