#MidanSpotlight Webinar: CodeBrave Lebanon
Mideast Streets
high-tech
Lebanon

#MidanSpotlight Webinar: CodeBrave Lebanon

The Media Line Staff
07/12/2022

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 14:00 - 15:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

In the latest #MidanSpotlight webinar, CodeBrave Lebanon describe their experiences of delivering learning and their key lessons learned.

About this event

Introducing CodeBrave Lebanon:

CodeBrave is a non-profit organisation that aims at powering Lebanon’s next generation with tech skills. CodeBrave delivers coding and robotics classes for children and youth from disadvantaged backgrounds. Our programme, delivered in collaboration with under-resourced schools and shelters, offers students the tech skills, confidence, and opportunity to access the jobs of tomorrow and achieve their full potential.

Meet our fantastic CodeBrave speakers:

Clementine Brown: Clementine is the co-founder of CodeBrave Lebanon. She leads on CodeBrave’s Operations and manages CodeBrave Tutors, the charity’s affiliated social enterprise, which provides coding tutoring to students around the globe and donates all profits to CodeBrave Lebanon. Prior to founding CodeBrave, Clementine was a data analyst for the UN. She has a M.A. in Arabic & Persian from Oxford University. Linkedin profile

Eliana Sleiman: Eliana is a mechanical engineer pursuing an MA in educational psychology at the American University of Beirut (AUB). She is the STEM Education Manager at CodeBrave, leading on curriculum development and teacher training. Eliana has extensive experience teaching children in under-resourced schools combined with a passion towards STEM subjects and teaching STEM to children. Linkedin profile

Learn more about Midan:

#MidanSpotlight is a new webinar series from Midan: A knowledge Hub for Civil Society where we provide our member organisations a platform to speak about their amazing work and the issues they care about, and for our community to get to know them and build new connections.

Midan is a collaborative Knowledge Community for aid and development practitioners – implementers, researchers and funders – whose work focuses on the Middle East and North Africa. On Midan you can build your skills, exchange expertise, and connect with actors from across the sector.

You can follow Midan on Linkedin and Facebook so you can catch up with our previous webinars (including our other webinar series – #MidanLearning and #MidanSpeaks) and stay up to date with any future announcements. Interested in joining our Midan community? You can register here!

Get in touch:

Feel free to contact us with any queries: midan@asfarifoundation.org.uk

