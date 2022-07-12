Thu, 14 Jul 2022 14:00 - 15:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

In the latest #MidanSpotlight webinar, CodeBrave Lebanon describe their experiences of delivering learning and their key lessons learned.

CodeBrave is a non-profit organisation that aims at powering Lebanon’s next generation with tech skills. CodeBrave delivers coding and robotics classes for children and youth from disadvantaged backgrounds. Our programme, delivered in collaboration with under-resourced schools and shelters, offers students the tech skills, confidence, and opportunity to access the jobs of tomorrow and achieve their full potential.

Clementine Brown: Clementine is the co-founder of CodeBrave Lebanon. She leads on CodeBrave’s Operations and manages CodeBrave Tutors, the charity’s affiliated social enterprise, which provides coding tutoring to students around the globe and donates all profits to CodeBrave Lebanon. Prior to founding CodeBrave, Clementine was a data analyst for the UN. She has a M.A. in Arabic & Persian from Oxford University. Linkedin profile

Eliana Sleiman: Eliana is a mechanical engineer pursuing an MA in educational psychology at the American University of Beirut (AUB). She is the STEM Education Manager at CodeBrave, leading on curriculum development and teacher training. Eliana has extensive experience teaching children in under-resourced schools combined with a passion towards STEM subjects and teaching STEM to children. Linkedin profile

