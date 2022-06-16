Middle Kingdom Studies

Sun, 19 Jun 2022 18:00 - Sun, 17 Jul 2022 20:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£40) here.

Short course on the ancient Egyptian Middle Kingdom with ticket sales and donations supporting the Egypt Centre

About this event

Course Synopsis

The Middle Kingdom designates a period of ancient Egyptian civilization stretching from approximately 2030–1650 BC (Eleventh–Thirteenth Dynasties). This period was one of the most stable epochs of Egyptian history and included great rulers such as Senwosret III. It has been hailed by some as the period that introduced the ‘democratization of the afterlife’ and has been recognized as the ‘Classical’ period of Egyptian literature. This course examines the Middle Kingdom, looking closely at the great kings of the period, the art and architecture, burial customs, and the internal administration.

Schedule

Week 1: (Sunday 19 June or Wednesday 22 June): The Early Middle Kingdom

Week 2: (Sunday 26 June or Wednesday 29 June): The Late Middle Kingdom

Week 3: (Sunday 03 July or Wednesday 06 July): Burial Customs of the Middle Kingdom

Week 4: (Sunday 10 July or Wednesday 13 July): Art and Architecture

Week 5: (Sunday 17 July or Wednesday 20 July): The Great Nomarchs

Tutor

Dr Ken Griffin is the Curator of the Egypt Centre, Swansea University. Prior to this, he was the Collections Access Manager at the museum. His association with the Egypt Centre first began in 2000 as a volunteer. Over the past two decades, he has been researching the collection, including publishing a number of the objects. Ken is a former lecturer in Egyptology and the coordinating tutor of Egyptology with the Department of Adult Continuing Education (DACE) at Swansea University. He has visited Egypt on over 60 occasions and participated in archaeological work at Abydos, the Valley of the Kings, the South Asasif necropolis, and Sai Island (Sudan).

When:

In order to be as accessible as possible, this 5-week course will be run twice, with sessions taking place via Zoom:

– Sunday evenings 6–8pm (UK time) – Starting Sunday 19th June

– Wednesday mornings 10am–noon (UK time) – Starting Wednesday 22nd June

A week before the course starts, you will be emailed the Zoom link, which can be used for both sessions. Therefore, participants will have the option of attending either day, or both!

Cost

This course costs £40, with fees going directly to supporting the Egypt Centre. In particular, the funds will be used to support the development of the Egypt Centre displays. Additionally, participants have the option of adding an extra donation if they wish. Donations, of course, are greatly appreciated! Once you have booked, you will automatically receive a confirmation email from Eventbrite. If you haven’t received anything within 24 hours, please contact Ken at k.griffin@swansea.ac.uk