MIT Starr Forum: ‘Contesting the Iranian Revolution: The Green Uprisings’
Mideast Streets
Iran
Iranian Green Movement
Book
Author

MIT Starr Forum: ‘Contesting the Iranian Revolution: The Green Uprisings’

The Media Line Staff
02/10/2021

Thu, Feb 11, 2021, 3:30 to 4:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

A book talk with Pouya Alimagham

Please register for this Zoom event at http://bit.ly/3pIiMwv

You must register via Zoom in order to get your individual link to view the event.

In Contesting the Iranian Revolution, Pouya Alimagham harnesses the wider history of Iran and the Middle East to highlight how activists contested the Islamic Republic’s legitimacy to its very core. For this talk, he also will reflect on US-Iran relations. Join us for this important conversation scheduled on February 11 to correspond with Iran’s Islamic Revolution Day.

Speaker:

Pouya Alimagham is a lecturer at MIT’s history department focusing on modern Iran and the wider Middle East. His PhD dissertation, on which his book Contesting the Iranian Revolution: The Green Uprisings is based, was the Association for Iranian Studies’ winner of the Mehrdad Mashayekhi Dissertation Award. In 2019 he was the winner of the Levitan Teaching Award at MIT.

Moderator:

John Tirman is the executive director and a principal research scientist at MIT’s Center for International Studies. Tirman is author most recently of, Dream Chasers: Immigration and the American Backlash and The Deaths of Others: The Fate of Civilians in America’s Wars. His research focuses on human security while other major work has focused on US–Iran relations.

Free & open to the public

For more information or accessibility accommodations please contact starrforum@mit.edu. Watch it on YouTube at http://bit.ly/CISYouTube.

Sign up for Starr Forum emails to get notified about upcoming events at http://bit.ly/StarrForumEmail

A full listing of Starr Forums is available at http://bit.ly/UpcomingSF

