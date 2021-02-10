MIT Starr Forum: ‘Contesting the Iranian Revolution: The Green Uprisings’

Thu, Feb 11, 2021, 3:30 to 4:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

A book talk with Pouya Alimagham

In Contesting the Iranian Revolution, Pouya Alimagham harnesses the wider history of Iran and the Middle East to highlight how activists contested the Islamic Republic’s legitimacy to its very core. For this talk, he also will reflect on US-Iran relations. Join us for this important conversation scheduled on February 11 to correspond with Iran’s Islamic Revolution Day.

Speaker:

Pouya Alimagham is a lecturer at MIT’s history department focusing on modern Iran and the wider Middle East. His PhD dissertation, on which his book Contesting the Iranian Revolution: The Green Uprisings is based, was the Association for Iranian Studies’ winner of the Mehrdad Mashayekhi Dissertation Award. In 2019 he was the winner of the Levitan Teaching Award at MIT.

Moderator:

John Tirman is the executive director and a principal research scientist at MIT’s Center for International Studies. Tirman is author most recently of, Dream Chasers: Immigration and the American Backlash and The Deaths of Others: The Fate of Civilians in America’s Wars. His research focuses on human security while other major work has focused on US–Iran relations.

