Tue, Jan 19, 2021, 2:30 to 2:45 pm Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

We join communities across the nation to honor our loved ones, friends, and neighbors who have died of COVID in this last year.

We are blessed to be in loving community during this challenging time and to have a powerful faith tradition to draw upon for strength and connection. In this Moment of Remembrance, we’ll sing, recite the Kaddish, and share the names of those we are remembering.