Mosaic: A World in Motion — Raks Sharki: Dance of the East – Part 2
Mideast Streets
dance
belly dancing

Mosaic: A World in Motion — Raks Sharki: Dance of the East – Part 2

The Media Line Staff
09/19/2021

Sun, Sep 19, 2021 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Part Two of a close look into raks sharki (bellydance) from the 1980s to the present.

About this event

One show could never be enough, so Mosaic: A World in Motion continues our exploration of the fascinating subject of raks sharki, the dance of the East, popularly known as “bellydance.” In Part Two, you’ll hear about the Arabic nightclub scene in NYC in the 1980s and 90s, the influential Egyptian dancers, and the new directions and evolution of the dance. Middle Eastern dance icon Phaedra (Dr. Phyllis Saretta) joins hosts Morgiana Celeste Varricchio, Samara Adell, and Adriana Rosa as a special guest. The program is full of photos, film clips, and theatrical performances from Mosaic Dance Theater Company’s video archives.

