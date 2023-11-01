Moscow and Tehran: US Policy Considerations

Thursday, November 9, 2023, 5-6 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

The IWP Student Chapter of the Alexander Hamilton Society welcomes Mr. Ilan Berman to speak on the relationship between Russia and Iran.

Location: The Institute of World Politics, 1521 16th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20036 United States

About the Lecture:

The IWP Student Chapter of the Alexander Hamilton Society welcomes Mr. Ilan Berman to speak on the relationship between Russia and Iran. The lecture will go over the history of the Iranian-Russian strategic relationship, where it is today, what challenges it poses to U.S. national security interests, and what U.S. policymakers can do to address these challenges in the future.

About the Speaker:

Mr. Ilan Berman is Senior Vice President of the American Foreign Policy Council (AFPC) in Washington, D.C., and is an expert on regional security in the Middle East, Central Asia, and Russia. He has consulted in the past for the Central Intelligence Agency and the U.S. Departments of State and Defense. He has assisted various governmental agencies and congressional offices with foreign policy and national security issues. Mr. Berman is also a member of the Associated Faculty at Missouri State University’s Department of Defense and Strategic Studies. A frequent writer and commentator, he has written for the Wall Street Journal, Foreign Affairs, the New York Times, Foreign Policy, the Washington Post, and USA Today, among many other publications.