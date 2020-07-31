Moving Beyond Survival: 6th Anniversary of Genocide of Yazidis and Christians

Date and time: Friday, August 7, 2020, 10 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

In the summer of 2014, the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) rampaged across Iraq and Syria, declaring a caliphate and committing genocide against various peoples of Iraq, most notably the Yazidis and Christians. Thousands were killed or abducted, including Yazidi women and children, about 3,000 of whom are still missing today. Six years later, hundreds of thousands remain displaced. Their displacement is perpetuated by lack of jobs and essential services and fear of fragile security. What are the needs, demands and aspirations of the Yazidis and Christians? What role can the United States and the United Nations play in meeting those needs? What are the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government doing to support the return of these communities to their homes and to ensure a stable and prosperous future? The Wilson Center and the Kurdistan Regional Government Representation in the United States will both commemorate this solemn anniversary.