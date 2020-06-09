New Paradigm: Building a Life of Service and Passion

Date and time: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 12 noon to 1 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Join us for a dynamic panel discussion on how to create a life that incorporates service and passion with two phenomenal speakers.

Natalia Ruiz, co-founder of Girls Lead Summit and Miry Whitehill, founder of Miry’s List. They will share their inspirational journey on how they have created and continue to operate their respective organizations serving communities, despite challenging times.

Speakers:

Natalia Ruiz serves as the co-founder of Girls Lead Summit. Her mission is to empower others to achieve the highest version of themselves. Through her organization, she aims to help young girls discover the powerful voice inside each and every one of them. Natalia and her team give girls a platform to share their voices and inspire others to discover their passions.

Miry Whitehill is a nonprofit executive director, social entrepreneur, and community activist. Her work over the past decade focuses on immigration, community engagement, and digital marketing. Miry is best known as the founder of Miry’s List, a nonprofit organization founded in LA that provides a mechanism for American people to directly support families resettling in their communities as refugees. Since its founding in 2016, Miry’s List has served over 350 families from countries including Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran by connecting them with their new American neighbors. Miry is a single mom of 2 and lives in Los Angeles, California.

