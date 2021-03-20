Nowruz Piruz – Virtual Celebration

Starts on Sat, 20 Mar 2021 18:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Cara Gaskell and Sinai Noor Invite you to a celebration of Nowruz Piruz event to celebrate the Iranian/Persian New Year – the rebirth of nature.

The word Nowruz is a combination of Persian words نو now—meaning “new” and روز ruz—meaning “day”.

Nowruz, being Celebrated in Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan (Persianate world) and also their Kurdish brothers in (Iraq, Syria and Turkey) as their main national and official New Year celebration. Celebrated in parts of other neighbouring countries (former Persian Empire nations) and by many more worldwide.

A festival that brings Iranians of all tribes and faiths together as a cultural interfaith dialogue and celebrations.

Nowruz marks the exact beginning of spring in the Northern hemisphere, the Equinox, the exact moment the Sun crosses the Celestial equator.

We invite you to join us and enjoy Persian traditional music, poetry and also learn more about Persian culture.

P.S. It is traditional for Iranians to dress smart on Nowruz and share a glass of wine – no pressure.

Nowruz-e tan Piruz (Happy Nowruz)

Note: It is a nonpolitical event.