OI Explorers! Summer Family Workshop Series

Date and time: Thursday, August 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2020, 1:30 to 2 pm Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

Select date and get tickets here.

Journey to ancient Egyptian and Mesopotamian palaces, tombs, and cities this summer with OI Explorers!

For ages 5-12

Join us on Zoom for our weekly summer family program series! Each week, tune in for live, interactive activities all about life in the ancient world. Discover mummy secrets, hear ancient stories, create Egyptian and Mesopotamian-style art, and learn about the science of archaeology. Throughout July and August, we’ll take a virtual trip together across the ancient Middle East, covering new topics each week.

All are welcome to attend; please note that these workshops are designed for children ages 5 to 12 and their families.

August 6: Scribe School

August 13: Make Your Mark! Hieroglyphs and Monuments

August 20: Wild Animals of the Nile

August 27: Journey to Egypt