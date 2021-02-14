Open Mic with Featured Reader Julie Gray

Sun, Feb 14, 2021, 8 to 9:30 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Open Mic with performed reading by published writer Julie Gray followed by open “microphone” for attendees to share their writing.

Join us on February 14th on Zoom for an event of sharing writing!

We invite all — published writers, aspiring writers, and those who just like to listen to performed readings!

In this Open Mic, we specifically invite (but don’t require) attendees to share work in the theme of “writing a life story.”

Led by Zev Hoffman, the event will begin with a featured reading by Julie Gray.

Following the featured reading, there will be an open mic: a chance for you to share your own original writing or a writing piece of your choice. Of course, if you just want to listen and don’t want to share, you are more than welcome as well!

(Note: we ask those who share writing to keep their reading to a maximum of 5 minutes.)

To join the Zoom meeting you need to register for the event. (Those who register will receive a link to the Zoom session via email.) The event will also be broadcast live through the Jerusalism Facebook Page. For updates and links to Julie’s work, check out the Facebook Event Page.

A little about the featured reader:

Julie Gray is the author of The True Adventures of Gidon Lev, the story of a Holocaust survivor and the writer who loved him. The Kirkus Review honored the book by giving it a starred review and including it on their Best Books of 2020 list. A native Californian, Julie made aliyah in 2012. She is a writer and a developmental editor who works with writers of fiction and narrative nonfiction. When she met Gidon Lev in 2017, The True Adventures of Gidon Lev got underway.

For more on The True Adventures of Gidon Lev, click here.

And the MC:

Zev Hoffman is a graduate of the Bar Ilan Creative Writing MA program and he is currently working on his first novel and teaching English.

—

Jerusalism

Jerusalism is an initiative to promote Israeli literature in English. Event info is regularly updated through the Jerusalism Facebook Page or the Jerusalism site. Jerusalism is currently fundraising to expand our online programming. Please visit the Jerusalism Patreon Page and consider contributing to our grassroots literary efforts. We have some big plans for future programing, and together we can make them happen! To receive regular updates about Jerusalism events, please join the Jerusalism mailing list.

