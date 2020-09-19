Pakistan’s Response to Crisis: Migration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Date and time: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 12 noon to 1 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Fifth conversation on migration in Khyber Puukhtunkwa by our speakers Dr Shahida Aman and Dr Noreen, and moderator Dr Sanaa Alimia.

The Aga Khan University’s Institute for the Study of Muslim Civilisations and Bloomsbury Pakistan have teamed up to deliver a series of conversations on Pakistan’s response to the current COVID-19 crisis. Although Pakistan has not yet appeared in the lists of countries experiencing either the most infections or most deaths, it has taken dramatic steps to try to slow the transmission of the virus. In a country of more than 200 million people, with widely divergent access to the resources that might make self-isolation possible, it is difficult to assess exactly how this crisis is impacting different sectors of the country. In these conversations, we bring together people with a track record on publishing and thinking about education, health and the economy with specific reference to Pakistan to try and identify key challenges and contribute to effective policies and more accurate forecasts of what may come to pass.

In this conversation, we focus on migration in Khyber Puukhtunkwa. Dr Sanaa Alimia will moderate a conversation between Dr Shahida Aman and Dr Noreen Naseer.

Join Online

The conversation will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of AKU-ISMC (@akuismclondon) and Bloomsbury Pakistan (@bloomsburypakistan).

Speakers

Dr Shahida Aman is working as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar. She holds a PhD from Area Study Centre, University of Peshawar. She has authored several research papers for publication in reputed journals.

Dr Aman’s areas of interest include: Electoral Politics and Pakhtun Women, Women and Militancy, Youth and Radicalisation, Failed States, State Building in Post-Conflict Societies, Peace, Governance and Conflict in the Pakistan Afghanistan Region, Youth and Radicalisation in Pakistan, Militancy, Terrorism and Impact on Pakistan and the Region, Ethno-Nationalism among the Pakhtuns, Governance and Conflict in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) of Pakistan, Socio-Economic and Political Transformations in the Borderland and Leadership Transformations among the Pakhtun Tribes.

Dr Noreen Naseer is a resident of Kurram District, newly merged tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and presently serving as a faculty in the Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar. She is working on issues of tribal women of erstwhile FATA since 1998 and is a patron and founding member of Qabailee Khor (Tribal Sisters Network). She is a founding member and Vice President and of the Khor Organisation. She has also assisted Takhra Qabailee Khwenday (brave tribal women) with Khwendo Kor on a project for tribal women.

Dr Naseer is a resource person and a trainer for the “Third Party Approaches to Worldview Conflicts Related to the Status of Women”, hosted by the Culture and Religion in Mediation and Center for Security Studies, Zurich. She is also a part of online outreach programme arranged by the Women Regional Network related to women, peace and security. She has several publications in international and academic journals on Pak-Afghan border areas’ conflict, peace building and issues related to women and children. For her efforts on peace building and tribal women’s plight, she was nominated for N- Peace Un-Told Stories Award, 2018 by the United Nations Development Programme.

Moderator

Dr Sanaa Alimia is an Assistant Professor of Political Science at the Aga Khan University’s Institute for the Study of Muslim Civilisations. Dr Alimia holds a PhD from the Department of Politics and International Relations at SOAS, London where she also taught (2011-2014). She was a Visiting Associate Professor at the Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar (2013-2017) and a Research Fellow at the Berlin Graduate School for Muslim Societies, Freie Universität, Berlin (2014-2016) and Leibniz Zentrum Moderner Orient, Berlin (2014-2019).

Join Online

The conversation will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of AKU-ISMC (@akuismclondon) and Bloomsbury Pakistan (@bloomsburypakistan).