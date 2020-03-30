Palestinians Mark Land Day Under Lockdown

With Palestinians unable to leave their homes because of measures taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the Ramallah municipality and Palestinian Authority on Monday, March 30 brought the commemoration of 44th anniversary of Land Day to the people. Starting at 7 pm, a convoy of official cars drove through the streets of Ramallah, and residents took to their balconies to greet them with flags, cheers and songs. According to a municipal spokesman, this was the leaders’ way not only to commemorate the loss of land in the conflict with Israel and to remember those who lost their lives “defending Palestine” but also to say thank you to every “unknown soldier” serving the Palestinian people in the battle against the coronavirus.