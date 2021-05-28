Pandemic Higher Education: Applying Lessons Learned at AJU

Tue, Jun 1, 2021 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Join thought leaders and rabbis for weekly explorations of the present and future of Jewish life, engage and share your insight.

About this event

Note: This is a 90-minute lecture running on Tuesday, 6/1/21 @ 2pm-3:30pm PDT. Upon completed registration, your Zoom invitation will be emailed to you 7 days prior to the start time.

Join the first-ever AJU Scholars Symposium, dedicated to analyzing the changing nature of Jewish life before, during and after the global pandemic. Each week, you are invited to join this intimate, unparalleled intellectual exploration as an active participant, where you will observe, discuss, review, and share feedback on the materials presented by AJU scholars and their guests.

Each week, Prof. Michael Berenbaum will moderate a session by different scholars, who will present papers on a diverse set of topics – from the future of synagogues to medical ethics, to changes in education. Each session provides a unique opportunity to engage with and learn from distinguished thought leaders, scholars, and rabbis, who will converse with colleagues – and you!

Spaces to each session are extremely limited to give ample opportunity for discussion, so we encourage you to enroll today to participate in this premier opportunity.

June 1st Presenters:

Danielle Sassman, Senior Director of Institutional Research, American Jewish University

Dr. Robbie Totten, Chief Academic Officer, American Jewish University