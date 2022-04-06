Persis Karim: What Makes Us Iranian? An Exploration of the Iranian Diaspora

Starts on Mon, Apr 11, 2022 12:00 PM Mountain Daylight Time (UTC-6)

Persis Karim will hold a discussion on the Iranian Diaspora and what makes us Iranian. Hosted by the Baskerville Institute.

About this event

Persis Karim holds the Neda Nobari Chair and directs the Center for Iranian Diaspora Studies at San Francisco State University and teaches in the Department of Comparative and World Literature. She is the author of numerous articles on Iranian diaspora literature and culture and served as guest editor for Iranian Studies, MELUS: Multi-Ethnic Literatures of the United States, and Comparative Studies of South Asian, African and Middle East Studies. She is the editor of three anthologies of Iranian diaspora literature: Tremors: New Fiction by Iranian-American Writers (2013); Let Me Tell You Where I’ve Been: New Writing by Women of the Iranian Diaspora (2006), and A World Between: Poems, Stories and Essays by Iranian-Americans (1999).