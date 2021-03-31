Practical Strategies for Inclusion: Everyday Equity

Sat, Apr 3, 2021, 9 am to 1 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Expand your inclusive toolbox to realize the potential of investing in all of our diverse learners.

About this Event

About the workshop

April 3rd & 10th

A two-part series for educators

Inclusion is not a strategy to help people fit into the systems and structures which exist in our societies; It is about transforming those systems and structures to make it better for everyone. Inclusion is about creating a better world for everyone.

–Diane Richler

Inclusion is becoming a value-driven, intentional focus for many international schools. To fully embrace the opportunities of inclusion, educators are realizing the benefit of broadening their pedagogical skill set so that they are prepared to serve the needs of all learners. While one may not aspire to a learning support teaching role, we can all benefit from better understanding the foundational practices employed by learning support specialists.

In this two-day workshop, participants will dive into three student case studies representing some of the highest incidence needs presenting in today’s classrooms. Utilizing a combination of constructivist and explicit approaches, participants will be exposed to and have the opportunity to practice a number of evidence-based universal support strategies. Finally, participants will reflect upon the students they currently serve and will develop a learning plan incorporating what they have practiced over the course of the weekend.

Participants will walk away with tangible strategies they can implement immediately as well as a broader understanding of how to successfully meet diverse needs in a general education setting.

Who is it for?

Educators of any level who are interested in gaining strategies and skills for supporting diverse learners

Community members interested in exploring what inclusion means in today’s schools

People who feel inspired to advocate for inclusion within their school communities

Students 13 and older who are considering a career in learning support or who want to learn strategies for improving or deepening their own learning

What will you explore?

High-incidence needs present in school communities

Research behind evidence-based interventions

Engagement in practical discussions of how interventions can be applied within a general education classroom

Different forms of data collection and how to best apply them

How to develop an intervention plan for a student

About the Facilitator

Currently, Erin is working at International School Bangkok (ISB), a community fully committed to inclusion, where she serves as an Elementary Learning Support and EAL Teacher. EAL is a new professional area of growth for Erin and the challenge of adding additional skills to her toolbox has energized her practice. Prior to her work at ISB, Erin spent five inspiring years at her first international posting, Shekou International School (SIS) in Shenzhen, China. Erin’s passion for supporting diverse learners began a decade before taking the international leap in the small, but feisty, state of Delaware, USA. While a special education generalist in practice, she finds great joy in working with students who have emotional, behavioral and social communication needs as well as those with sensory integration differences. Erin utilizes elements from multiple pedagogical approaches and programs (Applied Behavior Analysis, Reading Horizons/Orton-Gillingham, multi-sensory, differentiation/personalization, mindfulness, TEACCH, PECS, Floortime, social stories, Response to Intervention, Zones of Regulation, Whole Brain, Responsive Classroom, Kagan Structures, Learning Focused, etc), blending the best parts of each to meet the unique needs of all learners. Erin is passionate about supporting students who benefit from a personalized education and the teachers and families who guide their growth.

Schedule and Information

