Happy Holidays!

For those who celebrate, The Media Line wishes you a joyous Passover and a Happy Easter!

We hope you will support The Media Line (TML) this holiday season. TML is known for truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our Press and Policy Student Program, TML provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.
These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.
Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Practical Strategies for Inclusion: Everyday Equity
Mideast Streets
inclusion
Diversity
Bahrain
education

Practical Strategies for Inclusion: Everyday Equity

The Media Line Staff
03/31/2021

Sat, Apr 3, 2021, 9 am to 1 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Tickets ($150) here.

Expand your inclusive toolbox to realize the potential of investing in all of our diverse learners.

About this Event

About the workshop

April 3rd & 10th

A two-part series for educators

Inclusion is not a strategy to help people fit into the systems and structures which exist in our societies; It is about transforming those systems and structures to make it better for everyone. Inclusion is about creating a better world for everyone.

–Diane Richler

Inclusion is becoming a value-driven, intentional focus for many international schools. To fully embrace the opportunities of inclusion, educators are realizing the benefit of broadening their pedagogical skill set so that they are prepared to serve the needs of all learners. While one may not aspire to a learning support teaching role, we can all benefit from better understanding the foundational practices employed by learning support specialists.

In this two-day workshop, participants will dive into three student case studies representing some of the highest incidence needs presenting in today’s classrooms. Utilizing a combination of constructivist and explicit approaches, participants will be exposed to and have the opportunity to practice a number of evidence-based universal support strategies. Finally, participants will reflect upon the students they currently serve and will develop a learning plan incorporating what they have practiced over the course of the weekend.

Participants will walk away with tangible strategies they can implement immediately as well as a broader understanding of how to successfully meet diverse needs in a general education setting.

Who is it for?

  • Educators of any level who are interested in gaining strategies and skills for supporting diverse learners
  • Community members interested in exploring what inclusion means in today’s schools
  • People who feel inspired to advocate for inclusion within their school communities
  • Students 13 and older who are considering a career in learning support or who want to learn strategies for improving or deepening their own learning

What will you explore?

  • High-incidence needs present in school communities
  • Research behind evidence-based interventions
  • Engagement in practical discussions of how interventions can be applied within a general education classroom
  • Different forms of data collection and how to best apply them
  • How to develop an intervention plan for a student

About the Facilitator

Currently, Erin is working at International School Bangkok (ISB), a community fully committed to inclusion, where she serves as an Elementary Learning Support and EAL Teacher. EAL is a new professional area of growth for Erin and the challenge of adding additional skills to her toolbox has energized her practice. Prior to her work at ISB, Erin spent five inspiring years at her first international posting, Shekou International School (SIS) in Shenzhen, China. Erin’s passion for supporting diverse learners began a decade before taking the international leap in the small, but feisty, state of Delaware, USA. While a special education generalist in practice, she finds great joy in working with students who have emotional, behavioral and social communication needs as well as those with sensory integration differences. Erin utilizes elements from multiple pedagogical approaches and programs (Applied Behavior Analysis, Reading Horizons/Orton-Gillingham, multi-sensory, differentiation/personalization, mindfulness, TEACCH, PECS, Floortime, social stories, Response to Intervention, Zones of Regulation, Whole Brain, Responsive Classroom, Kagan Structures, Learning Focused, etc), blending the best parts of each to meet the unique needs of all learners. Erin is passionate about supporting students who benefit from a personalized education and the teachers and families who guide their growth.

Schedule and Information

TBD

Payment Details

Ticket prices are in USD. Local bank transfer in Bahraini Dinar (65 BHD) or Saudi Riyals (650 SAR) can be arranged. For more information about this or anything else please contact us at level5bh@iss.edu

When booking through PayPal, you do not need to create an account. You can check out as a guest and pay via credit card. If it doesn’t give you the option, you may already have a PayPal account linked to your email so please sign in.

Click here for details on LEVEL 5’s cancellation policy.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.