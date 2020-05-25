Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
Shavuot
lectures
thought leaders
Israel

Pre-Shavuot Talks With Israeli Thought Leaders

The Media Line Staff
05/25/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 7 to 10 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Featuring:

  • Natan Sharansky
  • Sivan Rahav-Meir
  • Isaac Herzog
  • Rav David Stav
  • Jon Medved
  • Racheli Fraenkel
  • Aliza Lavie
  • & so many more…

ENGLISH SPEAKING SCHEDULE (Israel Times)

7pm – 7:30pm // Rabbi Jonathan Feldman, Tribe Tel Aviv director, “Making Shavuot Meaningful This Year – Our Role in the Torah’s Global Plan”

7:30pm – 8pm // Natan Sharansky, Former chairman of the Jewish Agency, “Prisoner of Zion: How I Spent Nine Years in Prison For the Right To Make Aliyah”.

8pm – 8:30pm // Sivan Rahav-Meir, journalist, “As the World Reopens, Opening Ourselves Up To Torah on Shavuot”

8:30pm – 9pm // Jon Medved, Our Crowd CEO & founder, “A Light Unto the Nations: Israeli Innovation on the COVID-19 Front Lines”

9pm – 9:30pm // Racheli Fraenkel, Matan educator, “Saw You at Sinai: The Birth of Our Nation”

9:30pm – 10pm // Isaac Herzog, chairman of the Jewish Agency, “Israel as a Jewish Homeland: A Vision for the Future of World Jewry”

Hebrew concurrent schedule to be announced.

Our pre-leil tikkun Shavuot is brought to you in partnership with Am Yisrael Foundation, White City Shabbat, Tel Aviv International Salon, Tribe Tel Aviv, American Zionist Movement, Tzohar, The iCenter, Israel Forever Foundation, Keren Keshet, Tzafta, Tavor Midrash & Makor Rishon.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.