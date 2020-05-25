Pre-Shavuot Talks With Israeli Thought Leaders

Date and time: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 7 to 10 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Featuring:

Natan Sharansky

Sivan Rahav-Meir

Isaac Herzog

Rav David Stav

Jon Medved

Racheli Fraenkel

Aliza Lavie

& so many more…

ENGLISH SPEAKING SCHEDULE (Israel Times)

7pm – 7:30pm // Rabbi Jonathan Feldman, Tribe Tel Aviv director, “Making Shavuot Meaningful This Year – Our Role in the Torah’s Global Plan”

7:30pm – 8pm // Natan Sharansky, Former chairman of the Jewish Agency, “Prisoner of Zion: How I Spent Nine Years in Prison For the Right To Make Aliyah”.

8pm – 8:30pm // Sivan Rahav-Meir, journalist, “As the World Reopens, Opening Ourselves Up To Torah on Shavuot”

8:30pm – 9pm // Jon Medved, Our Crowd CEO & founder, “A Light Unto the Nations: Israeli Innovation on the COVID-19 Front Lines”

9pm – 9:30pm // Racheli Fraenkel, Matan educator, “Saw You at Sinai: The Birth of Our Nation”

9:30pm – 10pm // Isaac Herzog, chairman of the Jewish Agency, “Israel as a Jewish Homeland: A Vision for the Future of World Jewry”

Hebrew concurrent schedule to be announced.

Our pre-leil tikkun Shavuot is brought to you in partnership with Am Yisrael Foundation, White City Shabbat, Tel Aviv International Salon, Tribe Tel Aviv, American Zionist Movement, Tzohar, The iCenter, Israel Forever Foundation, Keren Keshet, Tzafta, Tavor Midrash & Makor Rishon.