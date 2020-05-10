Promise for Afghanistan

Donate
The Media Line Staff
05/10/2020

Date and time: Saturday, May 16, 3:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

Join Islamic Relief USA for a special evening for Afghanistan with guest speakers Qari Safiullah Samadi and Dr. Nahid Abdali.

To watch the event on May 16, 2020:

Log on to IRUSA.ORG/TV

or….

WATCH ON YOUR TELEVISION VIA SMART TV, FIRE STICK, OR ROKU

FACEBOOK WATCH APP

Download the Facebook watch app on your smart TV. Once installed, search for Islamic Relief USA. No Facebook login required.

YOUTUBE APP

Download YouTube app. Once installed, search for Islamic Relief USA. No YouTube login required.

SLING TV

Download Sling TV. Once installed, you must have the Arabic package go to JISR TV, which will be airing IRUSA Live.

WATCH ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

FACEBOOK

Download the Facebook or Facebook watch app. Once installed, search for Islamic Relief USA. No Facebook login required for Facebook Watch.

YOUTUBE APP

Download YouTube app. Once installed, search for Islamic Relief USA. No YouTube login required.

SLING TV

Download Sling TV. Once installed, you must have the Arabic package go to JISR TV, which will be airing IRUSA Live

