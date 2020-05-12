Donate
Protest Against Most Bloated Gov’t in Israeli History

The Media Line Staff
05/12/2020

Date and time: Thursday, May 14, 10 am to 3 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Location: The Knesset, Jerusalem

Sponsor: The Movement for Quality Government

On Thursday at 1 pm a new Israeli government will finally be sworn in.

Not just any government but a corruption government. A government of 36 ministers. A government of almost half of the Knesset. A government that spends public money while the public groans under the burden. A government with criminal charges. A government that is detached from the people. A government of broken promises. An inflated government. A government motivated by personal considerations.

They are not ashamed of this corruption but we are.

So this Thursday, we will be there outside the Knesset, from 10 am, to show them exactly what we think of the bizarre government being formed.

Are you ashamed, too? You, too, have something to say? Join us!

