Purim 2021: The Zoom Where it Happened

Thu, Feb 25, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets (free to $12) here.

Have we ever needed Purim more than after this last upside-down year? For this year’s night of revelry: experience our irreverent and politically incorrect spiels guaranteed to offend just about everyone at some point, games with the DC Improv cast, DIY cocktails, and giveaways from some of your favorite local businesses. Come dressed to impress in your favorite Purim costume.

To help get you in the Purim spirit, sign up to receive some sweet and boozy treats. Limited quantities available for pickup on Wednesday, February 24.

Participants will receive a zoom link to the virtual event 48 hours, 2 hours, and 10 minutes before the program begins.