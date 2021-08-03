Q&A: Islamic Shia Art and Queer Identity with Nabi H. Ali

Thu, Aug 5, 2021 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

About this event

This event will be a Q&A session with Nabi Haider Ali.

Nabi Haider Ali is a Tamil Shi’a Muslim artist based in California. He is a children’s book illustrator and freelance visual development artist. In his free time, he creates illustrations and handicrafts focused on Shi’i iconography and considers this practice to be a hands-on meditation for him.

Queer Shia identities are often erased in queer, Muslim and Shia community. Nabi shatters this stereotype with his art, and will be talking to us about his experiences as a Queer Shia artist.

Join us this Thursday, at 6:30 PM EDT for a Q&A with Nabi!

