Starts on Fri, Apr 9, 2021 5:30 PM Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

Quarantine Comedy with Arab American comedian Amer Zahr

About this Event

Join us and comedian Amer Zaher, writer of “Being Palestinian Makes me Smile” and creator of the documentary “We’re Not White,” for an evening of Quarantine Comedy and a discussion on Amer Zahr’s experience goring up Arab and learning the Arabic language and culture.

Event is organized by the Arab Student Association at UIUC in collaboration with the Arab American Cultural Center.

Event is co-sponsored by the European Union Center, Center for Global Studies, and Center for South Asian and Middle Eastern Studies through support from the US Department of Education’s Title VI NRC Program at UIUC.