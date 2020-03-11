Reaching For The Stars – Dental Scientific Event in Israel

On March 22, from 8 am to 6 pm at the Cameri Theater in Tel Aviv, for the first time in Israel, a symposium featuring public debate will be held between leading clinicians with audience participation on controversial topics in dentistry: implants and rehabilitation in complex situations. A fascinating discussion of case studies from the dental clinic: Will there be a decision? Which way do you choose? This symposium is in memory of the late Prof. Adi Garfunkel.