Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
dentistry
Tel Aviv
Israel
symposium

Reaching For The Stars – Dental Scientific Event in Israel

The Media Line Staff
03/11/2020

On March 22, from 8 am to 6 pm at the Cameri Theater in Tel Aviv, for the first time in Israel, a symposium featuring public debate will be held between leading clinicians with audience participation on controversial topics in dentistry: implants and rehabilitation in complex situations. A fascinating discussion of case studies from the dental clinic: Will there be a decision? Which way do you choose? This symposium is in memory of the late Prof. Adi Garfunkel.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.