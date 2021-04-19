Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Red Sea Spies – The True Story of Mossad’s Fake Diving Resort
Mideast Streets
Israel
Mossad
Ethiopian Jews
Sudan
Red Sea

Red Sea Spies – The True Story of Mossad’s Fake Diving Resort

The Media Line Staff
04/19/2021

Starts on Tue, Apr 20, 2021 2:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Hear the real-life events that inspired the Netflix hit movie!! RED SEA SPIES – THE TRUE STORY OF MOSSAD’S FAKE DIVING RESORT

About this Event

ISRAEL BONDS

Invites you to

Hear the real-life events that inspired the Netflix hit movie!!

RED SEA SPIES

THE TRUE STORY OF MOSSAD’S FAKE DIVING RESORT

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

2:30 EST/Zoom Event

Zoom link provided upon registration

MEET MOSSAD COMMANDER DANI LIMOR

The Mossad commander behind the unbelievable & epic operation to rescue Ethiopian Jews and get them safely to Israel.

and AUTHOR RAFFI BERG

Dani Limor served 25 years in the Mossad, with activities including leading the secret operation which evacuated Ethiopian Jews from Sudan to Israel at the command of Prime Minister Menachem Begin. Before joining the Mossad, he was an officer in the Israeli paratroopers and he has fought in four of Israel’s wars. He is a founder of the Nachshon School for Social Leadership – a pre-military academy that equips young people with the skills to better Israeli society – and is currently mapping emerging Jewish communities around the world for the Ministry of the Diaspora.

Raffi Berg is the Middle East editor of the BBC News website. A journalist for nearly 30 years, he has a particular interest in events in Israel, from where he has reported extensively in times of war and peace. He graduated in Modern and Medieval History from the London School of Economics, and was a student of Jewish and Israel studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem prior to his career in radio, television and digital journalism. Raffi is based in London, where he lives with his family.

