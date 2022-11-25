Reflections on the 75th Anniversary of the Vote to Partition Palestine

Tuesday, November 29 · 2 - 3:15pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Please join American University’s Center for Israel Studies and the UCLA Nazarian Center for Israel Studies as we bring together a younger generation of historians to reflect on the passage of UN resolution 181 in November 1947 calling for the partition of Palestine into Arab and Jewish states. The panel, moderated by Michael Brenner (American University), features Maha Nassar (University of Arizona), Penny Sinanoglou (Wake Forest University), and Avinoam Patt (University of Connecticut). This event will take place via ZOOM.

Meet the Panel

Dr. Maha Nassar is an associate professor in the School of Middle Eastern and North African Studies at the University of Arizona, where she specializes in the cultural and intellectual history of the modern Arab world. She holds a Ph.D. in Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations from the University of Chicago. Her award-winning book, Brothers Apart: Palestinian Citizens of Israel and the Arab World (Stanford University Press, 2017), examines how ’48 Palestinian intellectuals connected to global decolonization movements through literary and journalistic writings. Her scholarly articles have appeared in the Journal of Palestine Studies, Arab Studies Journal, International Journal of Middle East Studies, Middle East Journal of Culture and Communication, and elsewhere. A 2018 Public Voices Fellow with the OpEd Project, Dr. Nassar’s analysis and opinion pieces have appeared widely. As a 2022 Palestinian Non-Resident Fellow at the Foundation for Middle East Peace, she joins FMEP in developing public programming, including podcasts and webinars. Dr. Nassar’s current book project is a global history of Palestine’s people from Roman times to the present.

Avinoam J. Patt, Ph.D. is the Doris and Simon Konover Chair of Judaic Studies and Director of the Center for Judaic Studies and Contemporary Jewish Life at the University of Connecticut. Until July 2019, he served as the Philip D. Feltman Professor of Modern Jewish History at the Maurice Greenberg Center for Judaic Studies at the University of Hartford, where he was also director of the Museum of Jewish Civilization. Previously, he worked as the Miles Lerman Applied Research Scholar for Jewish Life and Culture at the Center for Advanced Holocaust Studies of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum (USHMM). Professor Patt is also director of the In Our Own Words Interview Project, a new archive of oral histories recorded with the children and grandchildren of Holocaust survivors. He recently completed a new book on the early postwar memory of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, The Jewish Heroes of Warsaw: The Afterlife of the Revolt (Wayne State UP, May 2021).

Dr. Penny Sinanoglou is an associate professor of history at Wake Forest University and visiting associate professor at Pomona College. She is the author of Partitioning Palestine: British Policymaking at the End of the Empire (University of Chicago Press, 2019), which won the 2020 Phi Alpha Theta Best First Book award, and related articles and chapters in The Historical Journal and in edited volumes on twentieth century partitions and the history of the British empire in Palestine. Sinanoglou is broadly interested in the intersections between British imperial power and international systems of oversight and governance; the role of ethnicity, religion, gender and nationality in imperial politics; and the changing legal status of imperial subjects in the colonial and postcolonial eras. She is currently writing a legal history of marriage in the nineteenth- and twentieth-century British empire.

Michael Brenner (moderator) is a Distinguished Professor of History and holds the Seymour and Lillian Abensohn Chair in Israel Studies at American University in Washington DC, where he serves as director of the Center for Israel Studies. He also holds the chair of Jewish History and Culture at Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich. He is the International President of the Leo Baeck Institute for the Study of German-Jewish History. In 2014 he was awarded the order of merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. In 2020 he was the first recipient of the first Salo W. and Jeannette M. Baron Award for Scholarly Excellence in Research of the Jewish Experience. His latest publications are In Hitler’s Munich: Jews, the Revolution, and the Rise of Nazism (Princeton University Press 2022) and In Search of Israel: The History of an Idea (Princeton University Press, 2018).

This event is jointly co-sponsored by the American University Center for Israel Studies and the Nazarian Center for Israel Studies at UCLA.