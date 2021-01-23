Riding Into the Future

Sun, Jan 24, 2021, 1 to 2 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets here.

The director and general manager of Bird in Israel, Yaniv Rivlin, discusses his perspective and global take following his studies and experiences abroad. Holding an MBA from Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Yaniv explores the social benefits and change that can be gained from enhancing micromobility on a wide scale. Highlighting the advantages of bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions to communities in Israel and around the world.

This lecture is part of the series ‘Like Dreamers: inspirational stories from Israel’

As the COVID-19 pandemic drives us physically apart, inspiration is here to bring us closer together. The Jerusalem Parliament has joined forces with entrepreneurs, innovators, artists, and social activists in a series of ‘boutique’ inspirational conversations about Israel’s new society yet to be seen. Enjoy fascinating conversations, hear compelling stories, and discover the new Israel from the comfort of your home. From the heart of Israel comes a powerful variety of speakers that will share their authentic story in the development of the new vision for Israel’s society.