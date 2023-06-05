Riyadh Language Exchange
Wednesday, June 28 · 7:30 - 11pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)
Register here.
Location: Art View Hotel 6137 King Abdullah Road Riyadh, Riyadh Province 12481 Saudi Arabia
We are excited to invite you to Riyadh Language Exchange No.37
An opportunity to meet new friends, an exploration journey to discover other cultures, a chance to learn and practice the languages that you may be interested in.
Date and time: Wednesday, June, 28th, 2023 7:30 -11:00 pm
Location and more details: https://riyadhle.com/le_event/
(You just need membership number to enter the event)
Fee: SR 50 (snacks and soft drinks will be provided)
What to bring: Good mood and positive vibes.
