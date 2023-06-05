We are excited to invite you to Riyadh Language Exchange No.37

An opportunity to meet new friends, an exploration journey to discover other cultures, a chance to learn and practice the languages that you may be interested in.

Date and time: Wednesday, June, 28th, 2023 7:30 -11:00 pm

Location and more details: https://riyadhle.com/le_event/

(You just need membership number to enter the event)

Fee: SR 50 (snacks and soft drinks will be provided)

What to bring: Good mood and positive vibes.

Follow us: https://www.instagram.com/riyadhleorg/