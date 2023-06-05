Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Riyadh Language Exchange
Mideast Streets
Language Exchange
cultural exploration
language learning
Riyadh

Riyadh Language Exchange

The Media Line Staff
06/05/2023

Wednesday, June 28 · 7:30 - 11pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Location: Art View Hotel 6137 King Abdullah Road Riyadh, Riyadh Province 12481 Saudi Arabia

We are excited to invite you to Riyadh Language Exchange No.37

An opportunity to meet new friends, an exploration journey to discover other cultures, a chance to learn and practice the languages that you may be interested in.

Date and time: Wednesday, June, 28th, 2023 7:30 -11:00 pm

Location and more details: https://riyadhle.com/le_event/

(You just need membership number to enter the event)

Fee: SR 50 (snacks and soft drinks will be provided)

What to bring: Good mood and positive vibes.

Follow us: https://www.instagram.com/riyadhleorg/

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.