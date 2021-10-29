Starts on Fri, Oct 29, 2021 10:00 AM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

The International Diplomacy Initiative presenting: “Russian Defense and Military Policy in the Middle East” by Mr. Gustav Gressel

About this event

In today’s complex and relentless geo-political climate, Russia is engaged and spread throughout the Middle East. The Middle East has always been a region that the Russian state sought to secure and influence as it pushed to play a key role in European politics and in turn receive power and recognition. Russian President, Vladimir Putin worked to return Russia to the Middle East as part of his zero-sum approach to international politics. Apart from the recent military intervention in Syria, Russia now holds and controls the balance between Israel and Iran as well as between Syria and Jordan. While Russia may not have a clear ends-driven regional strategy; it seems the current policy continues to be constantly seeking to improve its short-term economic, military, and political advantages while reducing the short-term advantages of prospective adversaries.

Join us for The International Diplomacy Initiative’s kick-off Digital Global Event of the 2021-22 academic year with guest speaker Mr. Gustav Gressel!

Gustav Gressel is a senior policy fellow with the Wider Europe Programme at the European Council on Foreign Relations’ Berlin office. His topics of focus include Russia, Eastern Europe, and defense policy.

The International Diplomacy Initiative (IDI) is an international, student-run nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing diplomacy throughout the world. Engaging students and practitioners with real-world diplomatic experience through lectures and other events, IDI seeks to provide the next-generation of diplomats with the skills needed to enact global change.

The Initiative cooperates with embassies, multilateral organizations, NGOs, and more to engage young people in Israel and around the world.

