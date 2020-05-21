Samir Karimi (Afghanistan) on Cross-Atlantic Quarantine Session 7

Date and time: Monday, June 1, 2020, 2 to 3:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Samir Karimi is the next guest musician in CAQS, a free webinar series of music collaborations and conversations from around the world hosted by Cuatro Puntos and held on Zoom.

Samir is a violinist from Kabul, Afghanistan. He was trained at the Afghanistan National Institute of Music. During this session you will have the opportunity to chat with Samir about life as a musician in today’s Afghanistan. You will hear his music, and you will hear a quarantine project that Samir and musicians of Cuatro Puntos Ensemble have been working on from their homes. This event will be moderated by Kevin Bishop and translated by Zarifa Adiba. Guests can interact in English and Persian (Dari/Farsi).

The free event is hosted through Zoom webinars.

The sessions will also be live-streamed on our Facebook page.

Cross Atlantic Quarantine Sessions is a virtual music series that runs for 11 weeks – Monday April 20 to June 29. Each week features a different musician compiled from Cuatro Puntos’ past and future guest artists from around the world. You’ll have a chance to hear music, talk to musicians and listen to some amazing life stories. Broadcasting live from Iraq, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, South Africa, Turkey, India, the United States, and more.