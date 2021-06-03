Seminar: Middle Eastern Women’s Experiences Studying Engineering in Ireland

Fri, 4 Jun 2021 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Australian Western Standard Time (UTC+8)

This webinar by Dr Shannon Chance, explores the lived experiences and unique challenges faced by Middle Eastern Women studying in Ireland

What is it like to study engineering in Ireland when you are female and you come from somewhere far away, in the Middle East, which has different social customs and norms? What is your lived experience? What aspects of the experience are common to Middle Eastern women across your course? As education researchers, we aim to understand the essence of the experience these women have had studying engineering in Ireland—what life has been like for them and what unique challenges they have faced that may be invisible to us as instructors. This presentation reports preliminary analysis of 13 interviews conducted with eight women from Oman and Kuwait over their first three years studying engineering in Ireland, and culminates with advice distilled from literature and our own analyses regarding how to support students working in groups, with an eye toward helping international students achieve success and feel supported and included.

In this session, Dr Shannon Chance will present research she conducted with collaborators, Dr Bill Williams and Dr Inês Direito.

Professor Shannon Chance, PhD, SFHEA, LEED-AP, is a Registered Architect holding Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Architecture from Virginia Tech and a PhD in Higher Education from William and Mary. She is Lecturer and Programme Chair (Honours BSc in Digital Construction) at Technological University Dublin. She is also a Visiting Professor at University College London, Chair of the Research in Engineering Education Network (REEN), and Associate Editor of IEEE Transactions on Education. In the past, she has served as Professor of Architecture in the USA, Fulbright Fellow to Ireland, and Marie Curie Research Fellow to both Ireland and the UK.