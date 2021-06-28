SES Explorer Talk: Jonathan Rider – Rafting in Northern Pakistan

Tue, 29 Jun 2021 19:30 - 21:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Join us for SES Explorer Talk with Jonathan Rider and Edmund Le Brun talking about rafting in Northern Pakistan…EVERYONE WELCOME!

Jonathan Rider and Edmund Le Brun were the first people to raft the length of the Oxus River in Afghanistan. Jonathan currently runs a consulting firm, Aleph Strategies, specialising in overseas development and humanitarian aid. A Fellow of the RGS, Jonathan trained as an archaeologist before working in public affairs in Westminster. Later, in Afghanistan, he worked for the Aga Khan Foundation, before managing conservation activities for UNESCO at the Bamiyan World Heritage Site. Edmund is an Oxford graduate and a Forbes 30 under 30 social entrepreneur. He set up his business, ISHKAR, after living in Afghanistan for three years, and today works on projects in war-torn countries around the world. Alongside adventure talks, Edmund also regularly speaks about social entrepreneurship, and doing business in frontier markets.

Jonathan and Edmund traveled down the Hunza River by raft and foot to discover how China’s recent investment in the Karakoram Highway is transforming this corner of Northern Pakistan. Moving slowly through the landscape, far from the beaten path, they discovered how China’s investment in the Karakoram Highway is provoking internal political tension in Pakistan, and initiating dramatic economic, cultural and environmental change. They experienced disaster and triumph as they rafted through some of the most spectacular and fragile environments on earth making it possible to bring back insights on regions rarely visited, and seldom understood.

Their talk will provide a lively account of their journey, combining stories from the people they met, with the excitement and adrenaline of pioneering new rivers.

Time and Date: 7.30pm on Tuesday 29th June 2021

