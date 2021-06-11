Silence Experience – A day retreat in Tel Aviv (PARTNER EDITION)

Sat, Jun 12, 2021 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

* DISCONNECT TO RECONNECT*

About this event

PARTNER EDITION: “Extraordinary partnerships, are not the result of good luck, great chemistry or convenience.” Are you involved in a partnership (romantic, professional or family) and feel you need to act in order to improve your relationship? Well this retreat is for you… During this day you will learn the Skills of Mindful Communication!

“Being always connected to others is the best way to avoid connecting to your own self” Perla Servan-Shreiber

(Ce que la vie m’a appris – French author)

Let’s meet Saturday, June 12, for A SILENT EXPERIENCE in the middle of the city; I will welcome you in a unique peaceful space: The Clinic at Therapy Tel Aviv.

What to expect? (Schedule might change a bit)

8.30am Welcome circle

9am Heart-Open Meditation

10am Yin Yoga: increase your confidence in your partner

11.30 am break

12am Lunch

1pm Mindful Communication Workshop

2.30pm Sound bath

4pm Closing circle

*The classes & workshops will be in English.

**The retreat is open to everybody (no need to be a meditation champ or a super yogi)

***NO PHONE & SILENCE are the main rule.

Who am I?

My name is Armonie Bensoussan, founder of Traits Community – a mindful creative project based in Tel Aviv. I am passionate (and certified) in Mindfulness as well as Yin Yoga.

How much?

The ticket costs 400 nis for the day including drinks & vegetarian brunch.

*Price includes: Handmade vegetarian brunch, fresh & hot drinks, classes & workshops.

*Price doesn’t include: transportation & Yoga mat.

What is it about.

Noise can now be added to the list of major pollutants; says F. Michael Strumpf about noise pollution in Israel.

We live in a world where we are inundated with sounds throughout the day — some pleasant, some not so pleasant — but we very rarely experience silence. Does this matter? Actually, it does. The World Economic Forum has published a list of the worst cities for noise pollution based on over 200,000 hearing tests and here are some results on our health:

Silence has been found to stimulate brain growth.

Noise affects our stress levels by raising cortisol and adrenaline.

Silence is more “relaxing” for your body and brain than listening to music.

Periods of silence throughout the day enhance sleep and lessen insomnia.

Research throughout the 20 th century has linked noise pollution to an increase in heart disease and tinnitus.

Lowering sensory input helps us to restore our cognitive resources.

Want to join the journey?

