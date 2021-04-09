Simple Truths About Tech Hiring in Israel w/Lightricks

Sun, Apr 11, 2021 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Q&A with Head of Hiring @ Lightricks Nimrod Gruber.

About this Event

This event is in English for Olim and Soon to be Olim Software Engineers and Data-Scientists. The event is organized by Gvahim’s Tech Heights program.

Meet Nimrod Gruber, Head of Hiring at Lightricks, one of Israel’s fastest growing companies. Lightricks builds photo and video editing applications for smartphones, which are focused on content creation. Your propably familiar with the Facetune app, which is one of the most popular paid apps ever. In this talk, Nimrod is going to discuss:

How to nail the technical job interview

How to deal with rejections

Networking

How to find a company that’s a fit for you

Moderator: Jonni Niemann, Program Manager.

To apply for Gvahim Tech Heights FREE program for Software Engineers and Data-Scientists, please click here: https://www.tfaforms.com/4660552 or send a mail to: jonnin@gvahim.org.il