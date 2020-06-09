Siphonic Rainwater Systems
Date and time: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 11 am to 12 noon Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)
The RIBA has been exploring ways in which RIBA Gulf & Geberit seminars can be made available digitally to the membership across the Gulf (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sultanate of Oman).
The RIBA is happy to be able to offer a 1-hour webinar on Siphonic Rainwater Systems with Geberit, helping you elevate your domain knowledge.
RIBA Geberit Seminar Series – Module 2: Siphonic Rainwater Systems
This module will provide delegates with an expert level learning opportunity on the principles of siphonic rainwater systems in relation to design criteria and installation. It will provide insight on reducing downpipes and also training on effectively draining large roof areas. The seminar will enable professionals to achieve better outcomes and cover the following topics:
- Introduction to siphonic rainwater systems
- The principles and different elements of siphonic rainwater systems
- The processes and considerations required to design a siphonic rainwater systems
- Live Q&A session
This seminar is classified as ‘General Knowledge’ and will provide delegates with a higher level of expertise through sharing practical applied knowledge and will contribute to RIBA members’ CPD points for the year.
Speaker
Remo Hirschi, Geberit International Sales, head of Product Management & Technical Sales Support, Gulf Representative Office. Remo Hirschi is a Swiss national, 38 years old who started his professional career in 1996 in the construction industry with an apprenticeship in Plumbing technology. After completing his Bachelor of Science in HVACS Engineering in 2012, he was engaged as a project manager in a Swiss consultancy firm based in Switzerland.
Six years ago, he joined Geberit – a Swiss headquartered multinational. Since then he has traveled to more than 15 countries working for Geberit within the MENA region. One year ago he relocated to the United Arab Emirates to join the Geberit Regional Gulf Team where he is heading up the Product Management and Technical Sales Support teams for the region.
Terms and Conditions
- Delegates need to use their full name when booking the event on Eventbrite and use the same full name when joining the webinar. If a third party is making the booking on behalf of the delegate, they will need to notify the delegate to use the same full name when joining the webinar. Please note we reserve the right to refuse entry if the names upon entry do not match the booking name. But an alternative booking name can be used if they do not want their full name displayed. This will need to be amended to reflect the above.
- If you are unable to attend any webinars or substitute a delegate, please inform mithuna.murugesh@riba.org or Aldrine.sanchez@riba.org at least 48 hours prior to the event date.
- An email will be sent to confirm your place after you have made your booking via Eventbrite links or other methods. An email confirming webinar link will be sent to you before the webinar.
- The RIBA accepts no responsibility for the views or opinions expressed by speakers or any other person at the event
- The event will be recorded for internal use only.
- By accepting an invitation or purchasing a ticket you consent to your name being displayed as a visitor attending the webinar. But an alternative booking name can be used if they do not want their full name displayed. This will need to be amended to reflect the above.
- The RIBA reserves the right to refuse admission to any ticket holder.
- The details you provide will be used in line with the RIBA’s GDPR obligations. For information on how we will handle your personal data please see our Privacy Policy on architecture.com