Date and time: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 11 am to 12 noon Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

The RIBA has been exploring ways in which RIBA Gulf & Geberit seminars can be made available digitally to the membership across the Gulf (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sultanate of Oman).

The RIBA is happy to be able to offer a 1-hour webinar on Siphonic Rainwater Systems with Geberit, helping you elevate your domain knowledge.

RIBA Geberit Seminar Series – Module 2: Siphonic Rainwater Systems

The 1 hours webinar series open to the entire Gulf (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sultanate of Oman)

This module will provide delegates with an expert level learning opportunity on the principles of siphonic rainwater systems in relation to design criteria and installation. It will provide insight on reducing downpipes and also training on effectively draining large roof areas. The seminar will enable professionals to achieve better outcomes and cover the following topics:

Introduction to siphonic rainwater systems

The principles and different elements of siphonic rainwater systems

The processes and considerations required to design a siphonic rainwater systems

Live Q&A session

This seminar is classified as ‘General Knowledge’ and will provide delegates with a higher level of expertise through sharing practical applied knowledge and will contribute to RIBA members’ CPD points for the year.

Speaker

Remo Hirschi, Geberit International Sales, head of Product Management & Technical Sales Support, Gulf Representative Office. Remo Hirschi is a Swiss national, 38 years old who started his professional career in 1996 in the construction industry with an apprenticeship in Plumbing technology. After completing his Bachelor of Science in HVACS Engineering in 2012, he was engaged as a project manager in a Swiss consultancy firm based in Switzerland.

Six years ago, he joined Geberit – a Swiss headquartered multinational. Since then he has traveled to more than 15 countries working for Geberit within the MENA region. One year ago he relocated to the United Arab Emirates to join the Geberit Regional Gulf Team where he is heading up the Product Management and Technical Sales Support teams for the region.

