Mideast Streets
Tunisia
COVID-19
coronavirus
webinar

Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship Against COVID-19

The Media Line Staff
03/23/2020

Community-based innovations are emerging during the COVID-19 crisis. They have their own ideas, developed by the support of volunteers and ready to be tested. In such a situation how the Tunisian entrepreneurial ecosystem would support these initiatives and facilitate the establishment of a support system to accelerate these solutions and provide them to citizens.

El Space and TCSE invite you to join a webinar on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 from 11 am to 12 noon to discuss the emerging support system for COVID-19. If you are an incubator, support organization, or accelerator, please confirm your participation via this form.

A Zoom link for the webinar session will be sent to confirmed participants.

