Wed, Mar 30, 2022 9:00 AM - Thu, Mar 31, 2022 5:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Tickets ($1,554.09) here.

Location: Palazzo Versace Dubai, Jaddaf Waterfront, Al Jaddaf P.O. Box 128431, Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

View Map

A strategic insights learning and business networking platform that celebrates MENA region’s unprecedented solar potential.

Solar Energy Future MENA 2022, which will take place on 30-31 March 2022 in Dubai, is a strategic insights learning and business networking platform that celebrates MENA region’s unprecedented solar potential in both utility and C&I scale, as well as the region’s ambitious energy transition target as a whole.

The 2-day conference delivers the most topical discussion and encompassing strategies including all stages of solar plants development in the MENA region. 200 + senior decision-makers from the region’s top utilities, oil & gas, financiers, energy consumers, and governments are expected to attend, charting the path to MENA’s solar energy future.