Space Café UAE#02 by Abdulla A. Wasel

This Space Café UAE will feature Sahith Reddy Madara, UAE’s National Point of Contact for the Space Generation Advisory Council in conversation with Abdulla A. Wasel, Managing Associate of Wasel & Wasel, Secretary to the Board of Directors of The Hague Institute for Global Justice, and Member of the Space Generation Advisory Council.

Abdulla and his guest Sahith will be discussing the past, present, and future of aerospace engineering, taking a deep dive into how the field has been taking shape over the last few years with the uproar of technological advancement. Sahith will shed light on his experience across the globe in aerospace engineering and the comparison between the advancements of the Middle East and Europe, and how the younger generation, which is slowly taking the reins on the industry, will shift the framework of the space exploration era.

The audience will have an opportunity to ask questions in dialogue with Sahith Reddy Madara.

This Space Café UAE will be conducted in English and Arabic.