The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Space Café UAE#02 by Abdulla A. Wasel
Mideast Streets
United Arab Emirates
Space

Space Café UAE#02 by Abdulla A. Wasel

The Media Line Staff
04/19/2021

Mon, Apr 19, 2021 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Space Café Regional is SpaceWatch.Global’s regional webinar series featuring global space experts.

About this Event

This Space Café UAE will feature Sahith Reddy Madara, UAE’s National Point of Contact for the Space Generation Advisory Council in conversation with Abdulla A. Wasel, Managing Associate of Wasel & Wasel, Secretary to the Board of Directors of The Hague Institute for Global Justice, and Member of the Space Generation Advisory Council.

Abdulla and his guest Sahith will be discussing the past, present, and future of aerospace engineering, taking a deep dive into how the field has been taking shape over the last few years with the uproar of technological advancement. Sahith will shed light on his experience across the globe in aerospace engineering and the comparison between the advancements of the Middle East and Europe, and how the younger generation, which is slowly taking the reins on the industry, will shift the framework of the space exploration era.

The audience will have an opportunity to ask questions in dialogue with Sahith Reddy Madara.

SpaceWatch.Global is a Switzerland-based digital magazine and portal for those interested in space and the far-reaching impact of the space sector.

This Space Café UAE will be conducted in English and Arabic.

