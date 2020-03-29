Startup Nation’s Response to COVID-19
FREE WEBINAR, April 2, 5 pm Israel time (9 am Lima, 10 am Miami, 11 am Buenos Aires/São Paulo/Santiago, 4 pm Barcelona). Register here.
Startup Nation Central (SNC), the Israeli nonprofit organization that tracks the local innovation ecosystem, will address the Israeli tech ecosystem and startups that offer technology solutions in the fight against COVID-19.
Keynote: Yoav Barlev, strategic partnerships manager, Startup Nation Central
Overview of Israel’s tech ecosystem:
- Performance highlights
- The ways in which international entities (e.g., corporates, governments) collaborate with startups
- History of how it evolved to what it is today
- The mechanisms in place today that sustain the ecosystem
- Culture of Israeli entrepreneurs
- Startup Nation Central’s role in advancing the tech industry in Israel
Israel’s approach to finding innovative solutions to combating COVID-19:
- How has the ecosystem reacted to this threat?
- Business as usual approach
- Israeli startups that are working to combat this threat
- Israel hospitals in the fight against COVID-19
- Startup Nation Central’s efforts to help startups during these difficult times
Startup Nation Central is an independent nonprofit that builds bridges to Israeli innovation. We connect business, government, and NGO leaders around the world to Israeli innovation; we help develop technological sectors with high-growth potential; and we accumulate knowledge and generate in-depth insights about Israel’s innovation sector.