Startup Nation’s Response to COVID-19

FREE WEBINAR, April 2, 5 pm Israel time (9 am Lima, 10 am Miami, 11 am Buenos Aires/São Paulo/Santiago, 4 pm Barcelona). Register here.

Startup Nation Central (SNC), the Israeli nonprofit organization that tracks the local innovation ecosystem, will address the Israeli tech ecosystem and startups that offer technology solutions in the fight against COVID-19.

Keynote: Yoav Barlev, strategic partnerships manager, Startup Nation Central

Overview of Israel’s tech ecosystem:

Performance highlights

The ways in which international entities (e.g., corporates, governments) collaborate with startups

History of how it evolved to what it is today

The mechanisms in place today that sustain the ecosystem

Culture of Israeli entrepreneurs

Startup Nation Central’s role in advancing the tech industry in Israel

Israel’s approach to finding innovative solutions to combating COVID-19:

How has the ecosystem reacted to this threat?

Business as usual approach

Israeli startups that are working to combat this threat

Israel hospitals in the fight against COVID-19

Startup Nation Central’s efforts to help startups during these difficult times

Startup Nation Central is an independent nonprofit that builds bridges to Israeli innovation. We connect business, government, and NGO leaders around the world to Israeli innovation; we help develop technological sectors with high-growth potential; and we accumulate knowledge and generate in-depth insights about Israel’s innovation sector.