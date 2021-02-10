Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Succeeding in Business with the Middle East
Mideast Streets
Business
Middle East

Succeeding in Business with the Middle East

The Media Line Staff
02/10/2021

Thu, 11 Feb 2021, 4 to 5 pm Eastern European Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

Join me, Michael Gates and Cheryl Obal for business and cultural insights on the Middle East

Changes in the business climate in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern states are making the region an increasingly more attractive prospect for trade and investment. Join me on Thursday 11 February at 16.00 (Eastern European Time) for a one-hour online discussion with @Cheryl Obal on how to succeed with Arab cultures. Cheryl has lived and worked globally for many years, speaks more languages than I can remember, and has spent many years working at Middle Eastern universities and as a corporate trainer in the region. She currently divides her time between Italy and Pakistan. Whether you already work with the Middle East, are exploring the possibility, or just curious – this webinar is for you. We will be looking at some of the major common cultural characteristics in the region, at country differences, and will also cover some of the practicalities of doing business. There will be plenty of space for you to ask questions, and we will be sending out a short pre-session survey so we can address some of your specific requests.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.