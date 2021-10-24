Mon, 25 Oct 2021 18:30 - 19:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Sudan: Culture, Conflict and Change by local Sudanese activist Rami Al Amin & Biasan volunteer.

About this event

Rami Al Amin arrived as an asylum seeker in the UK seeking political asylum as his country was conflicted by war.

Since he has received his citizenship, Rami has been very active in raising the profile of his country: Sudan and about its conflicts , culture, beauty and inherent culture of which he is immensely proud of.

Rami continues to be a volunteer for Biasan, and also works for Solidaritech, re-working recycled computers which can be donated to destitute community members.

This event is free to attend but please book as spaces are limited.

This event is part of the Intercultured Festival, Bradford 20-30 October 2021.

Intercultured Festival is supported and funded by Arts Council England, Bradford BID, The Leap, Platforma, Bradford City Council, Bradford Refugee Forum, Spin Arts and venues Common Space (Common Wealth Theatre), Kala Sangam Arts Centre and Bradford Deaf Community Association.