Sukkot Virtual Concert and Celebration for Children
Mideast Streets
Sukkot
Judaism
Children
Concert

Sukkot Virtual Concert and Celebration for Children

The Media Line Staff
10/03/2020

Date and time: Saturday, October 3, 2020, 11 am to 12:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

Join us for a fun Sukkot celebration for children, featuring a virtual concert with Melita. We will sing songs about Sukkot and afterward share lunch “together.” Families are encouraged to tune in from their Sukkah. This is a great activity to plan ahead for, so that you can build and decorate your Sukkah in preparation for the celebration. Not able to build a Sukkah? That’s OK. Decorate a play-tent or a corner of your outdoor space. PJ Library has some great ideas for decorating:

7 No-Waste Decorations to Make For Your Sukkah

Sukkot Craft Activity: Right after the concert ends with Melita, we will stay on the Zoom link to share lunch “together.” We will also be doing a fun Sukkot-themed craft activity of making a sweet or savory edible Sukkah. Find the flyer with sweet/savory ingredients list here:

Edible Sukkah

You can also find instructions for a sweet version here.

After RSVP’ing, you will receive a Zoom link for this event.

This free event is made possible by a grant from the Contra Costa Jewish Community Center.

Questions? Contact Early Childhood @ earlychildhood@bethemek.org

Mideast Streets
