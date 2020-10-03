Sukkot Virtual Concert and Celebration for Children

Date and time: Saturday, October 3, 2020, 11 am to 12:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Join us for a fun Sukkot celebration for children, featuring a virtual concert with Melita. We will sing songs about Sukkot and afterward share lunch “together.” Families are encouraged to tune in from their Sukkah. This is a great activity to plan ahead for, so that you can build and decorate your Sukkah in preparation for the celebration. Not able to build a Sukkah? That’s OK. Decorate a play-tent or a corner of your outdoor space. PJ Library has some great ideas for decorating:

7 No-Waste Decorations to Make For Your Sukkah

Sukkot Craft Activity: Right after the concert ends with Melita, we will stay on the Zoom link to share lunch “together.” We will also be doing a fun Sukkot-themed craft activity of making a sweet or savory edible Sukkah. Find the flyer with sweet/savory ingredients list here:

Edible Sukkah

You can also find instructions for a sweet version here.

This free event is made possible by a grant from the Contra Costa Jewish Community Center.

Questions? Contact Early Childhood @ earlychildhood@bethemek.org